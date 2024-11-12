America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,326 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 3.64% of America’s Car-Mart worth $10,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.98 and a 52 week high of $85.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.57.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $347.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.78 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 813,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $34,999,979.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,582,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,041,609. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 813,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $34,999,979.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,582,363 shares in the company, valued at $68,041,609. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua G. Welch purchased 23,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,955 shares in the company, valued at $6,405,065. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

