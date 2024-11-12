American Resources (AREC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect American Resources to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). American Resources had a negative net margin of 332.74% and a negative return on equity of 978.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Resources Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of American Resources stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. American Resources has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on American Resources from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

