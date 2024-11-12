American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26.

AHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities upgraded American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:AHR traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.91. 2,231,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,000. American Healthcare REIT has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $27.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

