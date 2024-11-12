American Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

American Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,667 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 81,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 19,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. Raymond James raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.48.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 8.3 %

NYCB traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 18,531,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,349,293. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.00.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.29). New York Community Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.92%.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.