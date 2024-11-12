American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,872. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.89. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.10 and a fifty-two week high of $137.93. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,168.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.