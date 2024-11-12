Alliance Global Partners Predicts Verano FY2024 Earnings

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTC:VRNOF – Free Report) – Analysts at Alliance Global Partners lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Verano in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 7th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Verano’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Verano to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Verano Trading Down 20.9 %

Verano stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. Verano has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $7.08.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano, Avexia, Encore, and MÃV. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

