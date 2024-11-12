Alliance Global Partners Predicts Verano FY2024 Earnings

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTC:VRNOF – Free Report) – Analysts at Alliance Global Partners lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Verano in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 7th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Verano’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.
Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Verano to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.
Verano Trading Down 20.9 %
Verano stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. Verano has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $7.08.
About Verano
Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano, Avexia, Encore, and MÃV. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Verano
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Top Stocks Crushing Q3 Earnings With Strong 2024 Guidance
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Lam Research Fueled by Unyielding AI Demand Growth
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Generac: 5 Reasons to Buy This Stock Before Year’s End
Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.