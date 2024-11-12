Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Investment analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho set a $26.00 price objective on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.66. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $187.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 1,957.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 52.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 40.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 27.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Get Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.