Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$88.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of ATD opened at C$76.78 on Tuesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$71.31 and a 12 month high of C$87.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$74.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$77.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11. The company has a market cap of C$72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.73 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 3.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0410959 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

