Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $276.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGN. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $225.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.65. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $190.75 and a 1 year high of $335.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.34.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $977.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $235.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,529,645.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,647,366.51. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 854.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 547.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

