Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.04 and last traded at $21.04, with a volume of 69650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

Akzo Nobel Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

