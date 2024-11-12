AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05), RTT News reports. AirSculpt Technologies had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $42.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Down 4.0 %

AIRS stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,918. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68. AirSculpt Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Get AirSculpt Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AirSculpt Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AirSculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirSculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.