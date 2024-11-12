Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $2.53 Million Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter worth $37,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter worth $40,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ferguson

In other news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.96, for a total transaction of $527,319.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,271.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ferguson news, CMO Victoria Morrissey sold 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total value of $295,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,246. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Jacobs sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.96, for a total value of $527,319.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,271.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,901. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FERG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ferguson

Ferguson Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FERG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.84. 202,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,222. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.70 and its 200-day moving average is $203.33. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $159.20 and a 12-month high of $225.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.12. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.