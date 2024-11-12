Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $1.25 Million Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DINO. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in HF Sinclair by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in HF Sinclair by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,564,000 after acquiring an additional 86,813 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in HF Sinclair by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 137,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in HF Sinclair by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 172,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.76 per share, with a total value of $193,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,556.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.1 %

DINO traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $42.49. 210,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,372. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average is $49.10. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

