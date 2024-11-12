Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $2.14 Million Investment in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.06% of Urban Outfitters at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of URBN. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 116.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,288,817 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,956,000 after buying an additional 1,230,771 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $27,233,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,721 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,736,000 after acquiring an additional 382,135 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 20.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,555,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $63,836,000 after buying an additional 264,708 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $7,685,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URBN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,004. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.18.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.24. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on URBN. StockNews.com lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Urban Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.30.

In other news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $413,951.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

