Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $3.84 Million in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,000. Motorola Solutions accounts for about 0.8% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 9.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.43.

Shares of MSI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $497.40. 28,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,556. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $307.09 and a 52 week high of $507.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 310.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

