Aigen Investment Management LP Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 552.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,852 shares during the quarter. ON accounts for 1.0% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in ON were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ON by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of ON by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in ON by 1.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in ON by 3.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON alerts:

ON Stock Down 3.8 %

ON stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.71. 2,351,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,951,386. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.45 and a beta of 2.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). ON had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded ON to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ON from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ON from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of ON from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.37.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ON

About ON

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.