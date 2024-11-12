Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 5,424 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PEP traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.23. 632,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,433,118. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.03 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $223.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

