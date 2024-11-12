Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 10,019 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 56.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,019 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at about $850,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,915,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 63.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 15,891 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.89. 229,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,859. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

QSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $448,565.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,594.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $448,565.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,594.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

