agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.34.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on agilon health from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of agilon health in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair lowered shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get agilon health alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on agilon health

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of agilon health

In related news, CEO Steven Sell purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at $227,102.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in agilon health by 302.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 83,980 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in agilon health in the first quarter worth approximately $862,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in agilon health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 602,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,975,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in agilon health in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000.

agilon health Price Performance

Shares of AGL opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. agilon health has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $13.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.60.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 46.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.