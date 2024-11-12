Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Adtran Networks Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADVOF remained flat at $20.56 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91. Adtran Networks has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $21.70.

Adtran Networks Company Profile

Adtran Networks SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions for telecommunications carriers and enterprises to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

