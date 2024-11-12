Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Adtran Networks Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADVOF remained flat at $20.56 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91. Adtran Networks has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $21.70.
Adtran Networks Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Adtran Networks
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Adtran Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtran Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.