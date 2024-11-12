Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,202 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Adobe by 49.3% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 15.8% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 877,763 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,920,000 after buying an additional 119,983 shares during the period. William Allan Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 3,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the software company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total value of $232,525.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,763,437.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total transaction of $232,525.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at $8,763,437.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,693.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $4.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $508.71. 80,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,146,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.22. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $223.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

