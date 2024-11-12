Addison Advisors LLC Sells 284 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Addison Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $122.36 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $112.74 and a 12-month high of $164.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.31.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 4.67%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 51.48%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

