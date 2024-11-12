Addison Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 124.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 660,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,040,000 after purchasing an additional 21,773 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,107,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,751,000 after acquiring an additional 442,197 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 274,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 195,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. StockNews.com raised Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SLF opened at $59.57 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $59.98. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.60.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.621 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.34%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

