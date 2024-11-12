Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 666 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 124.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $27,000.
GE Vernova Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $349.44 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $349.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.91.
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
