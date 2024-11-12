Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 666 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 124.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $349.44 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $349.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.91.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEV. Raymond James lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

