Addison Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Addison Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,361,000 after purchasing an additional 30,328 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.44. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.49 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.