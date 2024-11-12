Addison Advisors LLC Has $124,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,959 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 10.0% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 102,681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 9,318 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 27,211 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 37,842 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in Comcast by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 5,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average is $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

