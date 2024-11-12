Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATNM. B. Riley downgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

NYSE:ATNM traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,937. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $60.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.14. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $10.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 256,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 103,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 82,113 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 62,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. 27.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML).

