Accredited Investors Inc. Has $48.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588,388 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc. owned about 0.27% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $48,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $538,948,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 103.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,177,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,696 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,710,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,508,000 after buying an additional 2,870,711 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 135.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,937,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,988,000 after buying an additional 1,689,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $74,954,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV remained flat at $54.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797,472 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

