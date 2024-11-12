89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

ETNB has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on 89bio from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 89bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.92 and a quick ratio of 13.92. The company has a market cap of $988.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40. 89bio has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $16.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,603,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688,241 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,766,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 848,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 538,079 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,722,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,975,000 after acquiring an additional 415,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,164,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,191,000 after acquiring an additional 402,999 shares during the last quarter.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

