56,148 Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,148 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Lyft by 4,032.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,554 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,188 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $81,943.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,506.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $81,943.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,506.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 8,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $99,795.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 764,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,988,544.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,664 shares of company stock valued at $380,048 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYFT. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.48.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.19 and a beta of 2.04.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

