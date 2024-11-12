5,602 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 35.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 9.3% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $217.01 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.45 and a 52-week high of $261.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.00 and a 200-day moving average of $229.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.13.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

