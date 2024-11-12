3,540 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in McKesson by 1.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,362,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,190,000 after buying an additional 46,659 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,862,000 after acquiring an additional 36,583 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $669,326,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,763,000 after purchasing an additional 47,140 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 7.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 857,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,879,000 after purchasing an additional 62,875 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $6.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $621.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,773. The firm has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $514.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $552.38. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $431.35 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $93.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 207.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Baird R W raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $625.64.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

