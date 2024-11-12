3,000 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Acquired by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 684.6% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of AEM stock opened at $78.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.16. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $89.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

