28,556 Shares in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Bought by Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 1.54% of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th.

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

