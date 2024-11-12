1900 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 101,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 32,244 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 88,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $155.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $373.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.91.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 71.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

