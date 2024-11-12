1,746 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Bought by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 70,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 49,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 266,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

QUAL stock opened at $184.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.42. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

