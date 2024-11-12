1,612 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Carrera Capital Advisors

Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25,687.6% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,300,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,169 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,431,000 after purchasing an additional 22,127 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $549.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $402.82 and a fifty-two week high of $551.73.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.