1,409 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Purchased by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $243,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VOE opened at $172.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $129.53 and a 12 month high of $173.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.