Zacks Research Predicts Weaker Earnings for The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for The Ensign Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for The Ensign Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENSG. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $148.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $158.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Barry Port sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,788,820. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $283,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,303.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barry Port sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at $7,788,820. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,620. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.81%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

