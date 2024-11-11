XML Financial LLC Sells 82 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

XML Financial LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 48,737.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,596,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,601,000 after buying an additional 1,593,703 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 3,101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,189,000 after purchasing an additional 312,321 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,185,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,163,000 after purchasing an additional 105,947 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 176,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,698,000 after purchasing an additional 67,235 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,016,000 after purchasing an additional 57,693 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $262.36 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $262.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.