XML Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

XML Financial LLC lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 951.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,532,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,706 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 29,591.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 936,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,326,000 after buying an additional 933,025 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 763,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,135,000 after buying an additional 700,745 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,048,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,092,891,000 after acquiring an additional 438,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $118,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total value of $154,511.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,151.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.21.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.8 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $272.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.84. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $242.81 and a one year high of $312.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 60.39%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

