XML Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 281.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 79,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,739 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,075.7% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 40,972 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $19,322,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 47.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 275,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 89,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 6.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,722,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,175,000 after buying an additional 102,380 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $25.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on RF shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

Get Our Latest Report on RF

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.