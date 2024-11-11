XML Financial LLC Cuts Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

XML Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,502,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $885,912,000 after purchasing an additional 429,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 29.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,601,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,559,000 after buying an additional 1,263,604 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 489.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,295,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,664 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $103,354,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in United Airlines by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,570,000 after buying an additional 847,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Price Performance

UAL opened at $87.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.17. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $87.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.94.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $1,407,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,565.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Airlines news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,744. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $1,407,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,565.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

