XML Financial LLC Buys 58 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,447 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 10,583 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $271.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.05 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.44.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

