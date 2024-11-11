XML Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,882,000 after buying an additional 8,748,758 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after acquiring an additional 466,457 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,493,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,904,000 after purchasing an additional 178,692 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,425,000 after purchasing an additional 199,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,698,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,612,000 after purchasing an additional 178,450 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $203.07 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $156.79 and a 12 month high of $203.72. The stock has a market cap of $87.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

