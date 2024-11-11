Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Lowered to Neutral Rating by Piper Sandler

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.54% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $3.47 on Monday. Xeris Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.70.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.80 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 16,662.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xeris Biopharma will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 64.5% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 19.7% during the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

