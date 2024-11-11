WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.
WVS Financial Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ WVFC opened at $12.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. WVS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42.
WVS Financial Company Profile
