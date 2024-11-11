WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

WVS Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ WVFC opened at $12.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. WVS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42.

WVS Financial Company Profile

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

