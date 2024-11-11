Worksport (WKSP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2024

Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSPGet Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th.

Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSPGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Worksport had a negative net margin of 410.82% and a negative return on equity of 84.45%. The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter.

Worksport Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of WKSP opened at $0.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Worksport has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.97.

About Worksport

(Get Free Report)

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold aluminum covers. It also offers energy products, such as Worksport SOLIS, a tonneau cover with integrated solar panels; and Worksport COR energy storage system, a modular, portable power station.

Read More

Earnings History for Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Worksport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worksport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.