Worksport (WKSP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th.
Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Worksport had a negative net margin of 410.82% and a negative return on equity of 84.45%. The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter.
Worksport Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of WKSP opened at $0.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Worksport has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.97.
About Worksport
Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold aluminum covers. It also offers energy products, such as Worksport SOLIS, a tonneau cover with integrated solar panels; and Worksport COR energy storage system, a modular, portable power station.
