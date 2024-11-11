Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $4.85 Million Holdings in AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 6.30% of AlphaTime Acquisition worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition by 15.5% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 288,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 38,625 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 35,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AlphaTime Acquisition by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 165,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

AlphaTime Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATMC opened at $11.31 on Monday. AlphaTime Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $11.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14.

AlphaTime Acquisition Company Profile

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

