Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 444,228 Shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Free Report) by 327.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,228 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.10% of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 132.9% in the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 147,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 84,408 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 180,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 81,832 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 2nd quarter worth $2,146,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 111.0% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,147,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,187,000 after acquiring an additional 603,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. alerts:

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCAA opened at $11.39 on Monday. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $12.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Company Profile

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.